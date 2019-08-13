TV Tonight
The long and winding season of “America’s Got Talent” finally moves into the quarterfinal rounds with live performances at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. And now the judging is turned over to viewers at home. (7 p.m., NBC)
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Wax sentimental with Icon Cinema’s Flashback Cinema series. The theater north of town (1818 Spring Water Place) features old-school classics on the regular. There’s something about seeing these oldies on a giant movie screen. Past offerings include “The Matrix,” “Jurassic Park” and “Top Gun.” Coming up this month are “Big Trouble in Little China” on Wednesday, “The Big Lebowski,” Sunday and Aug. 21, and “South Pacific,” Aug. 25 and 28.