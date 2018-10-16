TV tonight
Are viewers ready to embrace “The Conners,” a newly formed spinoff of “Roseanne” without Roseanne Barr? And how, exactly, will the show address the absence of its disgraced leading lady? John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and all the other familiar cast members return. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Netflix has something with “Maniac.” Something. Descriptions have flooded the web: “trippy,” “head-spinning,” “mind-bending,” “bonkers.” For as hard as it is to pin down the story line, the 10 episodes are definitely an aesthetic achievement — “an amazing technicolor dreamscape,” praises The Atlantic. “Maniac” follows two very troubled strangers, played by Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, as they try to escape or confront their realities in a three-part drug experiment. A few episodes in, you might think you, too, are part of the experiment.