Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

 Washington Post
Winter has come — twice — since season 7 of “Game of Thrones” wrapped up with a gasp-inducing 80-minute finale. Double entendre intended in reference to the thrilling ending, which included Jon Snow’s royal booty on display as he finally beds who we now know is his (spoiler alert) Aunt Daenerys. The epic HBO series’ long winter’s nap concludes April 14, when the cable giant airs the first episode of the eighth and final season. If you’re wanting to reacquaint yourself with the dramas befalling the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, HBO NOW is offering a week’s free trial with no cable commitment. HBOnow.com

