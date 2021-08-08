Step away from the national chains. Support local and upgrade big time with South Jersey Subs, a true taste of East Coast sammies on Colorado Springs’ north side, 1726 Brookwood Drive. By big time, I mean big portions. These subs ($7-$14) are jam-packed. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Big subs at South Jersey Subs
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Event Listings
Take a look at films opening this weekend.
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
Heading out of town? Here are some music, stage and art event around the state of Colorado.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Summer festivals, fairs, rodeos events around Colorado
Heading out of town? Here are some music, stage and art event around the state of Colorado.
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
Popular family-owned deli in Colorado Springs getting a second location
-
Mouth-watering video of Colorado seafood restaurant's dish goes viral
-
6 weekend things to do in Colorado Springs and beyond: Ride for the Brand, Vino & Notes, Black Forest festival, Loveland Sculptures, book sale
-
Manitou Springs music venue will soon require vaccination proof to enter: 'Get vaxxed'
-
6 impressive music festival lineups in Colorado and beyond for your radar