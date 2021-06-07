âHallelujah Anyway: Rediscovering Mercyâ by Anne Lamott. Images courtesy of Riverhead Books

One of my favorite authors, Anne Lamott, will be at Denver's Paramount Theatre Oct. 8. She's the author of bestselling memoirs and self-help books, such as "Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life" and "Traveling Mercies: Some Thoughts on Faith," and novels, including "Rosie" and "Blue Shoe." Her latest book, "Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage," was released in March. Tickets are $35-$79.50. Go online to paramountdenver.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

