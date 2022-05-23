If you don't know New York Times bestselling author and podcast host Kate Bowler, you do now. You're welcome. At 35 she was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and given two years to live. More than six years later she's sharing her heartbreaking and inspiring story and ensuing wisdom via her podcast, "Everything Happens," and two memoirs, "Everything Happens for a Reason (and Other Lies I’ve Loved)" and "No Cure for Being Human: And Other Truths I Need to Hear." — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments