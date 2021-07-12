In a recent interview, Elin Hilderbrand, a best-selling author and queen of the beach reads, who typically sets her novels on Nantucket Island, broke many hearts when she announced she was going to stop writing in 2024. That means you need to savor her annual releases, starting with this year's offering, "Golden Girl." In it, Vivi, the quickly-killed off narrator, watches from the afterlife all those she left behind, including her three children and the chief of police, who works to find her killer. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand's latest is part-mystery, part-beach read
