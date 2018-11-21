Some people like to shop on Black Friday. Others like to get outside and recreate. Those in the latter group might wish to take advantage of Fresh Air Friday at any of Colorado’s 41 state parks. Admission is free Friday in parks including our local beauties, Cheyenne Mountain and Mueller state parks. No reservation required. Info: goo.gl/d1aG2b
Pikes Pick: Best way to spend Black Friday is free
Michelle Karas
Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor
Michelle is a features reporter and editor of The Gazette's annual Best of the Springs and FYI magazines. A Penn State journalism graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.
Get email notifications on Michelle Karas daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Michelle Karas posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
Most Read
-
Longtime Christmas tree salesman packs it up
-
Woody Paige: This one feels good - really good - for Chris Harris Jr., Broncos faithful
-
LETTERS: Jared Polis appointments weren't inclusive; welcome to the new Colorado
-
In southeast Colorado Springs, first-of-its-kind program tackling crime
-
Love triangle cited in Fort Carson soldier's slaying of fellow soldier in Colorado Springs