Some people like to shop on Black Friday. Others like to get outside and recreate. Those in the latter group might wish to take advantage of Fresh Air Friday at any of Colorado’s 41 state parks. Admission is free Friday in parks including our local beauties, Cheyenne Mountain and Mueller state parks. No reservation required. Info: goo.gl/d1aG2b

Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor

Michelle is a features reporter and editor of The Gazette's annual Best of the Springs and FYI magazines. A Penn State journalism graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.

