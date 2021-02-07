There’s a reason Rupi Kaur keeps making bestseller lists and has 4 million followers on Instagram. When the Indian-born Canadian poet, who is 28, writes something, it’s going to be moving and raw and important. She describes her latest book, “Home Body,” as a collection of honest conversations with herself. — Amanda Hancock
