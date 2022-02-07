If you're a sucker for Ben Affleck like me, head to Amazon Prime Video post-haste for the new movie, "The Tender Bar," directed by George Clooney. Affleck stars as Uncle Charlie, a bartender who becomes a father figure to his sister's 9-year-old son, played by Daniel Ranieri, maybe the most adorable child actor I've ever seen, and Tye Sheridan, as the adult version, and nurtures the tyke into a writer. It's based on the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
