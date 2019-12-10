TV Tonight
“Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” is actually a three-night special event in which Ellen DeGeneres and her celebrity pals deliver awesome gifts to unsuspecting people who have topped her “nice” list. Among those joining her are Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake and Stephen and Ayesha Curry. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
A proper, seasonal reminder to all Colorado Springs beer connoisseurs: The Passport is back for winter. For those of you who don’t know, the pocketbook serves as a field guide to every sudsy corner of the city. Owners go around collecting stamps, certifying they’ve received the venue’s two-for-one deal (often pints). This winter version, good through April 15, boasts 64 venues. And it’s not just beer. There are wine, cocktail and coffee deals galore. $25 at thepassportprogram.com.