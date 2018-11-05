TV tonight She talks to dead people. In the new reality series “Mama Medium,” Jennie Marie, a clairvoyant from Rochester, N.Y., apparently helps people who are desperate to communicate with their loved ones. 7 p.m., TLC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I could stare at Deb Komitor’s landscape paintings for a lifetime. I love her brush work, her eye for detail and the ambiance she creates on a canvas as she perfectly captures forests, seas, creeks and canyons. Some of her latest work features the rain forests from Olympic National Park in Washington. She’ll hold an open studio and sale in her work space, the former fourth-grade classroom at the old Midland Elementary School, 2110 W. Broadway St. It’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; debkomitor.com.