TV tonight
The puck stops here. Some of the world’s best hockey players take the ice for the 64th “NHL All-Star Game.” This edition will be at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. 6 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Society isn’t going to solve addiction anytime soon. “Beautiful Boy,” starring Steve Carell as a father and Timothee Chalamet as his drug-addicted son, was based on the memoirs “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction” by David Sheff and “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines” by Nic Sheff. Carell and Chalamet turned in finely wrought performances, as evidenced by Chalamet’s Golden Globes nomination. It’s not always an easy film to watch, — watching people shoot up is cringe-inducing — but I’m compelled by the twists and turns of the recovery process and how families handle it. The movie is streaming now on Amazon Prime; amazon.com.