TV Tonight
The epic new nature series “Seven Worlds, One Planet” tells the story of Earth’s seven continents and how each of them shapes the unique animal life and biodiversity found there. Sir David Attenborough narrates. 8 p.m., BBC America, AMC, IFC and Sundance TV
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The Lone Bellow is not one of those bands I listen to every day, but it is one of those bands I’ll always go out of my way to see on stage. Their live show is just that good. The folk group has a new album coming out Feb. 7 called “Half Moon Light,” and they’ll be playing a show March 4 at the Bluebird Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $25.