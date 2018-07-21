TV tonight
NBA star Chris Paul is our host for “Kids’ Choice Sports 2018,” the awards show where athletes meet green slime. Among the offbeat categories are: King and Queen of Swag, Best Cannon, Heavy Hitter and Sickest Moves. 6 p.m., Nickelodeon
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Pikes Pick
The spirit of a literary titan is returning to Rock Ledge Ranch. And this summer, TheatreWorks’s “Shakespeare at the Ranch” promises to be bigger and better than ever. In honor of Murray Ross, the local production company’s founder who died last year, the annual celebration will feature not one, but two shows starting Thursday and continuing for a month. If you’re new to The Bard, see all of his works played out in what’s being billed as a “hysterical, madcap condensation” in less than two hours. “Macbeth,” like choices of previous fests, aims to make Shakespeare entertaining and relatable for modern audiences. Go to theatreworkscs.org for tickets.
Seth Boster, The Gazette