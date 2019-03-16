TV tonight
“One Night for One Drop: Imagined by Cirque Du Soleil” is a special that has the Canadian entertainment company producing another eye-popping spectacle in Las Vegas. It benefits One Drop, an organization dedicated to providing access to safe water around the globe. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
What’s better than a French baguette? Two crunchy loaves and another one free. On Thursday, March 21, National Baguette Day, buy two delicious baguettes at The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., and get a third one free. Call 528-6295 to reserve your order. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.