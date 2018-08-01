TV TONIGHT
The buddy comedy “Alone Together” launches its second season with back-to-back episodes. The platonic and dysfunctional relationship between Esther and Benji continues to baffle everyone around them as they juggle odd jobs, their love lives and aspirations of social status. 6 p.m., Freeform
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
What’s the best way to get over a snoozefest season of “The Bachelorette?” By watching “Bachelor in Paradise,” of course. The summer series returns Tuesday, and it’s certain to get Boring Becca out of your mind. Just look at the cast. There’s Krystal from Arie’s season, who is full of herself and always talks as if she’s out of breath. There’s bound to be drama with Tia and Colton. And model Jordan is sure to find love. He just needs a mirror. This silly series is a fun way to end the summer.