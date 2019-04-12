TV tonight
“American Masters: Joseph Pulitzer” is a new documentary that reveals the man behind the award. A media mogul with a cantankerous editorial voice and two best-selling newspapers, Pulitzer was an outspoken champion of a free press. 9 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner Mary Oliver or Pablo Neruda, April is the best time: It’s National Poetry Month. And the Pikes Peak Library District is on board with award-winning poet Jodie Hollander, who lives in Avon and has been published in The Yale Review and The Poetry Review, among others. She’ll bop around town to libraries Friday and Saturday for free workshops on the Poetry of Grief and Healing, Poetry of Place and Poetry of Memory and Childhood. ppld.org/poetry.