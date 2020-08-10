Elin Hilderbrand has done it again. Her new book, "28 Summers," hooked me like a poor, unsuspecting fish. In it, she chronicles the love story of Jake and Mallory as they meet every Labor Day weekend for 28 years. They're not perfect by any stretch. Jake's married to a prominent politician. They both have children with other people, but you can't help rooting for their love story to have a happy ending. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Author Elin Hilderbrand's '28 Summers' perfect seasonal read
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
