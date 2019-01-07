TV TONIGHT
Break out the roses. “The Bachelor” returns with a new leading man — Colton Underwood — and 30 drama-prone women out to win his heart. As usual, a happily-ever-after to this twisted fairy tale is not guaranteed. 8 p.m., ABC.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I followed Australian journalist Sarah Wilson before she wrote the New York Times best-seller “I Quit Sugar.” She’s inquisitive, thoughtful and a total biohacker, as shown in her new book, “First, We Make the Beast Beautiful.” In it, Wilson details her lifelong struggle with chronic anxiety, among other conditions, such as Hashimoto’s disease, and searches for ways to manage. We all face anxiety at some point. It’s good to understand it and some ways to deal. Wilson chats with many people about the frailties of being human, including the Dalai Lama, and writes what she learns in ways that resonate; amazon.com.