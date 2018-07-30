TV TONIGHT
“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” is a documentary series from Jay-Z that examines the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed African-American teen who was shot and killed in 2012. His death gave rise to the #BlackLivesMatter movement. 8 p.m., Paramount Network
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Curious about food, wine and spirits? Then the Curious Palate Tasting Club is for you. Bet you didn’t know August has many boozy holidays, a great excuse to hone your taste buds for rosés. Start with the Crisp n’ Rosy tasting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For $30, taste four wines paired with food bites, and take away a note sheet. Visit tinyurl.com/y7kucxnn.