TV Tonight
The world’s best hockey players put their skills on display in the 65th NHL All-Star Game. The action happens on the ice at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. 6:30 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Our Olympic City will be filled this year with fascinating topics, athletes and events, a number of them leading into the Olympics and Paralympics. An early one Wednesday, Jan. 29, looks at scientific research, “Should Paralympic Athletes Using Running-Specific Leg Prostheses be Allowed to Compete in Olympic Track and Field?” Alena Grabowski, assistant professor of integrative physiology, University of Colorado, studies human locomotion and how “assistive mechanical devices, such as prostheses and exoskeletons, influence walking, running, hopping and sprinting.” 7 p.m., Armstrong Hall at Colorado College, 14 E. Cache la Poudre St., free.