TV tonight
How about a light comedy to end your work week? In “Like Father,” Kristen Bell plays a workaholic executive, who after being dumped by her fiance, somehow ends up on her honeymoon cruise with the last person she ever expected _ her estranged father (Kelsey Grammer). Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Grammys, Grandmas, Nanas, this one’s for you. The always delightful and helpful Facebook blog “Grandma’s Briefs” is the creation of local writer and long-distance grandmother Lisa Carpenter. Like other busy grandmas who love to keep in touch with special treats for far-away kiddos, Lisa discovered Gramma in a Box, monthly boxes of fun food activities to share. Check out the review on her makes-you-chuckle site with the granny-panty clothesline: grandmasbriefs.com/back-room/gramma-in-a-box-review