TV tonight Ready or not, the blizzard of yuletide specials is about to begin. You can chill out with “Frosty the Snowman” (CBS) or the 1966 classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (NBC). 7 p.m.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’ll watch anything with Toni Collette. You might remember her as the mom in the 1999 thriller “The Sixth Sense.” That’s how I came to polish off the recent six-part BBC series “Wanderlust” on Netflix. Collette stars as Joy, who’s been married to Alan for decades. It’s apparent their relationship is on the rocks, until they decide to pursue some alternatives. While that little experiment seems to fix some problems, it creates others. You’re not sure whether to root for them or hope they amicably end things. netflix.com.