TV tonight Set in the early 1970s — and filled with music, dance, fashion and glamour — the drama “American Soul” recalls the struggle to launch “Soul Train,” the first nationally syndicated black music show. 7 p.m., BET
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“Fyre Fraud” chronicles the stunning events in 2017 that led high-paying customers to a private island for a music festival — but instead they found empty tents, no bathrooms, no running water and no music. The Hulu documentary examines con artist Billy McFarland and the unchecked power of social media. At the end, makers suggest that Netflix’s “Fyre” is compromised for being produced by the marketing team behind the scheme. But that team counters, saying “Fyre Fraud” paid McFarland for footage and an interview.