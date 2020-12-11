Music Taylor Swift (copy)

This cover image released by Republic Records shows Taylor Swift's new album "Evermore," the sister album to "Folklore." 

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Republic Records

Taylor Swift is saving 2020. Again.

Months after releasing her first surprise album, "Folklore," Swift did it again Friday, dropping her ninth studio album with less than a day's notice.

Go ahead and listen to "Evermore," which is out now.

Tags

Load comments