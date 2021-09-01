Anderson East, the Nashville-based musician that blends country, soul and R&B genres, has a new album out. Called "Maybe We Never Die," the collection of 12 songs offer a variety of sounds that will keep you on your toes. My favorite so far is, "Like Nothing Ever Happened." — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Anderson East delivers new album
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Summer festivals, fairs, rodeos events around Colorado
By Carlotta Olson
Choose from more than 300 tea varieties and participate in a Chinese tea ceremony at Yellow Mountain Tea House in Old Colorado City. While the tea is made in front of you, you’ll learn the best way to brew and steep tea. yellow-mountain-organic-tea.com — Carlotta Olson
