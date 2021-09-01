Anderson East

Anderson East's new album, "Maybe We Never Die," is out now. 

 Contributed photo

Anderson East, the Nashville-based musician that blends country, soul and R&B genres, has a new album out. Called "Maybe We Never Die," the collection of 12 songs offer a variety of sounds that will keep you on your toes. My favorite so far is, "Like Nothing Ever Happened." — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments