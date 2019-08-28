TV Tonight
You’ll likely find yourself murmuring “awwwww” quite a bit while watching “Animal Babies: First Year on Earth.” It’s a three-part nature series that follows six infant mammals — including an elephant and a sea otter — on their challenging journeys to their first birthdays. 9 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
My commute has always been accompanied by NPR (shoutout to 91.5 KRCC, our local station). It still often is. But also often these days, I find myself needing a break from the relentless news cycle. That’s when I tune to 88.7 KCME. Tracing its roots to 1977 in Manitou Springs, the station playing classical music has gone on to be, by its own description, “an oasis of beauty and sanity.” That’s for sure the case, delivering orchestral sounds for the soul.