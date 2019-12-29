TV Tonight
Tired of the same, old-school dating shows? Check out “Flirty Dancing.” When participating singles meet for the first time, it’s to perform a dance they’ve learned separately — and they can’t speak to each other. Will they have a physical chemistry? 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Through New Year’s Eve, see an incredible gingerbread creation ready to race through The Broadmoor hotel. It’s the bright yellow Broadmoor Special race car of hotel founder Spencer Penrose and honors the 100th anniversary of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. You can see the real, nonedible Pierce Arrow racer right across the street daily except for New Year’s Day in the free Penrose Heritage Museum next to the parking garage. Start your engines. (broadmoor.com)