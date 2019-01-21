TV tonight
“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition,” the weird reality competition that makes human lab rats out of semifamous people, returns for another go-round. Among the houseguests are Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci and Kato Kaelin. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
An actor’s life isn’t nearly as glamorous as you might imagine. While big-name actors hang out on yachts and date supermodels, thousands struggle to make a living. So I got a kick out of the first two episodes of “The Other Two,” which premieres Thursday on Comedy Central. It follows the adult siblings of a 13-year-old who becomes the next Justin Bieber.