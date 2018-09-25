TV tonight
Break out the tissues. A third season of “This Is Us” begins, and you know the Pearsons will yank on your heartstrings again. 8 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Amazon Prime is trying to become the streaming version of HBO, and it’s doing a pretty good job. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Man in the High Castle” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” all have been critically acclaimed. The new series “King Lear,” premiering Friday, likely will only boost Amazon’s reputation. It stars Anthony Hopkins in a fictionalized, present-day version of King Lear. This show looks promising.