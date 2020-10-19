I've had a soft spot for comic artist Allie Brosh since first finding her "Hyperbole and a Half" webcomic years ago. She manages to make me laugh about things that on the surface aren't so funny: depression, the incorrect usage of "alot" and quirky things she did as a kid. Her new book, "Solutions and Other Problems," was released last month, and depicts more of her childhood misadventures and dealing with grief and loneliness. It's $18.72 on Amazon.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

