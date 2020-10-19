I've had a soft spot for comic artist Allie Brosh since first finding her "Hyperbole and a Half" webcomic years ago. She manages to make me laugh about things that on the surface aren't so funny: depression, the incorrect usage of "alot" and quirky things she did as a kid. Her new book, "Solutions and Other Problems," was released last month, and depicts more of her childhood misadventures and dealing with grief and loneliness. It's $18.72 on Amazon.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Allie Brosh, creator of 'Hyberbole and a Half,' releases new book
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs historic train depot opens first of three eateries
-
Colorado Springs family invites everyone in town to check out their Halloween house
-
2020 Halloween events and fall festivals in and around the Colorado Springs area
-
Former longtime KILO DJ, 'Mr. Mehoff,' dies from coronavirus complications
-
Colorado Springs theater company moves venues, holds tailgate comedy show