How fast can you scarf a doughnut? Prove it at the Dunkin' Donuts Donut Eating Championships at the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. The competition starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on the Main Stage at Memorial Park. Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. Youths ages 5 to 13 can enter timed races for free; people 14 and older pay $10 to enter. Prizes will be awarded for the three fastest youths. The adult who eats the most treats within two minutes nets a $100 cash prize, and gift certificates will be awarded to second and third place. Learn more at LaborDayLiftOff.com.
Pikes Pick: All the doughnuts you can eat in Colorado Springs
