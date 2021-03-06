Aerial silks is a dance performed on suspended fabric, and instructor Nikki Hernandez wants to demonstrate it to other people of color at a free class, 6:30 p.m. March 12. Preregister at Springs Dance West, 571-9553. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Aerial silks intro for performers of color
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
