TV tonight Marcia Clark, known for her unsuccessful prosecution of O.J. Simpson, is an executive producer on “The Fix.” It’s a legal drama that follows a retired prosecutor who returns to the DA’s office. 9 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Farewell Salsa Brava at Briargate, 9420 Briar Village Point, as it closes after Saturday to become an Urban Egg a daytime eatery. Saturday will feature specials including past menu favorites, in-store and Instagram giveaways, and $5 (12-ounce) house margaritas. More details on Facebook and Instagram.