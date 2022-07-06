Hair sparkles

Lucky Locks, a Denver-based hair sparkle adornment company, has occasional pop-ups at Colorado Springs shops.

 Contributed photo

Looking to add some shine to your style? Get sparkles in your hair via Lucky Locks, a Denver-based company, at occasional pop-ups at Colorado Springs stores such as Eclectic Co. and Good Eye. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

