TV tonight
On “Independent Lens: The King,” filmmaker Eugene Jarecki takes Elvis Presley’s 1963 Rolls-Royce for a musical road trip across America and an examination of the country itself. Passengers along the way include Emmylou Harris and Ethan Hawke. 8 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I can’t tell you for sure if acupuncture works, but I almost don’t care because of how wonderful it makes me feel during the treatment and immediately afterward. Whether it’s the placement of the needles or that I can relax for 30 minutes minus my phone and other noise, I can’t say, but Modern Acupuncture in University Village is my new go-to self-care spot. Yes, the needles sometimes sting as the acupuncturist taps them into your skin, but you’ll forget all about them as you recline in anti-gravity chairs in the dimly lit room. Keep in mind this is community acupuncture, so you’ll share the space with others, though dividers between treatment stations make it feel fairly private; modernacupucture.com.