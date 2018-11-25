I could go on and on about Jeff Tweedy, how the Wilco frontman is a once-in-a-generation artist, how his songs reach meaning we otherwise fail to grasp. But why go on when George Saunders nailed it in a recent New Yorker piece? He wrote the liner notes for Tweedy’s upcoming solo album and called Tweedy “a warrior for kindness, who has made tenderness an acceptable rock-and-roll virtue.” The album, “WARM,” drops Friday.
Pikes Pick: A warrior for kindness
- By: Seth Boster
- Updated
- Comments
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
