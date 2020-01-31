TV Tonight It’s a game of cat and mouse in the midseason finale of “Magnum P.I.” When Jin (Bobby Lee returns) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a deadly hit, he asks Magnum and Higgins to help save her. 8 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
My bedtime routine was thrown off at the start of 2020, when “Friends” disappeared from Netflix. I’m having serious withdrawals from the cozy show and its characters (specifically, Phoebe). Thankfully, though, I can revisit moments from the sitcom’s 10 seasons via a “Friends”-themed trivia night on Thursday at Copperhead Road Bar, 3330 N Academy Blvd. It’s free to play, and you can reserve your spot at copperhead-friends.eventbrite.com.