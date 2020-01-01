TV Tonight
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” is an acclaimed documentary about the singer who soared to the top of the music scene in the late 1960s and became the first female to top the pop, country and R&B music charts simultaneously. 7 p.m., CNN
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
You might know Buzz Bissinger as the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Friday Night Lights.” But you probably don’t know Bissinger. That’s the thing about writers: their complexities often hide behind the complexities of their subjects. Such as Caitlyn Jenner, who trusted Bissinger to tell her coming-out story. The HBO documentary “Buzz” follows the memoir-writing process between the two, but lurking under the surface is Bissinger’s identity crisis. It’s a tell-all tale of the writer struggling to balance his dark desires and his relationships.