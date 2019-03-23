Surely the can has caught your eye. It’s at your neighborhood liquor store and on the shelves of groceries since their adoption of full-strength beer. The can is turquoise and gold, announcing itself as “JUICE WILLIS” and encouraging you to “TROP IT LIKE IT’S HOT.” It’s a rotating IPA from Oskar Blues, aptly named Can-O-Bliss. Hurry: The tasty, easy sipper won’t be here forever.
Pikes Pick: A tasty sipper from Oskar Blues
- By: Seth Boster
- Updated
Comments
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
