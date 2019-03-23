Oskar Blues Grill and Brew
Oskar Blues Grill and Brew “BB King Burger with Fries, Beer and Shrimp Po Boy with Rice and Red Beans” Thursday February 22, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney
Surely the can has caught your eye. It’s at your neighborhood liquor store and on the shelves of groceries since their adoption of full-strength beer. The can is turquoise and gold, announcing itself as “JUICE WILLIS” and encouraging you to “TROP IT LIKE IT’S HOT.” It’s a rotating IPA from Oskar Blues, aptly named Can-O-Bliss. Hurry: The tasty, easy sipper won’t be here forever.

Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.

