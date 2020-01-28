TV Tonight
After eight seasons and four superhero spinoffs, Stephen Amell bids farewell in the series finale of “Arrow.” Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity in the episode, which is preceded by a retrospective special. 8 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The 2019 documentary “Honeyland” beautifully follows one woman’s ancient practice of beekeeping. Roaming the mountains of Macedonia, Hatidze delicately tends to the hives — even singing to them — while caring for her dying mother. It’s just them in this forsaken valley, surrounded by crumbling walls of some former civilization. Then a boisterous family moves next door, led by a man who thinks he can replicate Hatidze’s success while wrecking the natural surroundings. Stream on Hulu or rent on Amazon.