Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers recently released a surprise solo album of cover tunes.

Surprise! The Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz dropped his first solo album on Friday. "Vignettes" features a range of stripped-down covers with Schultz taking on tunes by Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and others. My early favorite is his take on Sheryl Crow's "If It Makes You Happy." — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

