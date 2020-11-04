Surprise! The Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz dropped his first solo album on Friday. "Vignettes" features a range of stripped-down covers with Schultz taking on tunes by Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and others. My early favorite is his take on Sheryl Crow's "If It Makes You Happy." — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A surprise solo album from The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
