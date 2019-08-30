TV Tonight
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in “Carnival Row,” a fantasy series set in a fictionalized Victorian world. There, mythological creatures struggle to coexist with intolerant humans who restrict their ability to freely live, love or fly. Amazon Prime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I love Korean food, particularly banchan, the side dishes that precede your meal: seasoned soybean sprouts, radish kimchi, cucumber kimchi and all sorts of delightful surprises. But then there are the kimchi pancakes and the bibimbap, a dish with veggies and a fried egg on top of sticky white rice, served in a steaming tiny cauldron. Tong Tong, at 2036 S. Academy Blvd., is an excellent reason to head south for a spicy, hot culinary excursion; 591-8585.