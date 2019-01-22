TV tonight
The latest installment of “Frontline” focuses on “Coal’s Deadly Dust.” It examines the rise of an aggressive form of black lung disease plaguing thousands of coal miners across Appalachia and how federal regulators and the industry failed to respond. 9 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
In “Minding the Gap,” Bing Liu revisits his harsh childhood in search of understanding. Emotional moments come when he’s on one side of the camera, his mother on the other, apologizing for what they endured at the hands of her abusive husband. But the primary subjects are Liu’s two friends from back in the day. Spanning several years, the documentary captures the trio still on their skateboards, still fighting demons, struggling to escape a cycle of poverty and violence as they come of age. Streaming on Hulu.