TV Tonight
The final season of “Modern Family” continues with “The Last Christmas” episode. Cameron hopes to keep everyone happy for their annual holiday dinner as he hides and prepares for his big interview for an out-of-state coaching position. 8 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Every now and again, a girl needs to sit back and watch something ridiculously fluffy and somewhat feel-good. I say somewhat because the new rom-com “Holiday in the Wild,” starring Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe, was shot in Africa and addresses the insidious poaching of elephants. That part made me very sad and angry. The rest of the 90-minute movie on Netflix is satisfying in a warm chocolate chip cookie kind of way. A former veterinarian, who travels to Zambia when her son goes to college and her husband leaves her, meets a pilot and elephant conservationist. Yes, please; netflix.com.