Perhaps you're looking for a good patio spot and a pickle beer. Trinity Brewing in Colorado Springs has you covered on both accounts. Head there to sip on its Dilly-O Pickle Beer on a sunny day. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A pickle beer to try at Trinity Brewing in Colorado Springs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
