Trinity Brewing Company beers stay ice cold at 1466 Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Perhaps you're looking for a good patio spot and a pickle beer. Trinity Brewing in Colorado Springs has you covered on both accounts. Head there to sip on its Dilly-O Pickle Beer on a sunny day. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

