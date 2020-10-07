“Sing On” is Netflix’s new karaoke singing competition show to root for. Each episode, the goal is for contestants to hit as many of the right notes as possible as their performance is tracked by a vocal analyzer. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A new singing competition show on Netflix
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
