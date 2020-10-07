2017 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals (copy)

Tituss Burgess serves as the host of "Sing On" on Netflix. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

 Jordan Strauss

“Sing On” is Netflix’s new karaoke singing competition show to root for. Each episode, the goal is for contestants to hit as many of the right notes as possible as their performance is tracked by a vocal analyzer. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

Load comments