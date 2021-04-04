Music-Notorious BIG

FILE — This Dec. 6, 1995, file photo shows Notorious B.I.G accepting rap artist and rap single of the year during the Billboard Music Awards in New York. The late rap icon, born Christopher Wallace, will be honored at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards on June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

 Mark Lennihan

The popular story of Notorious B.I.G. is of his rap rivalries and tragic demise. The 2021 Netflix documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” takes a broader approach. We get more familiar with Christopher Wallace, the boywho beat the odds to become an inspiration to his city. — Seth Boster

