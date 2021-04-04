The popular story of Notorious B.I.G. is of his rap rivalries and tragic demise. The 2021 Netflix documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” takes a broader approach. We get more familiar with Christopher Wallace, the boywho beat the odds to become an inspiration to his city. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: A new look at Notorious B.I.G.
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Event Listings
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
2021 Easter events
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
-
- Comments
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
-
- Comments
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
Neighborhood bar with tasty eats makes a comeback in Colorado Springs
-
Popular Colorado Springs restaurant unveils new menu with eggs every which way
-
Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Toby Keith to headline Country Jam in Colorado
-
Colorado Springs has a new place to imbibe cool cocktails
-
Country stars Justin Moore and Chris Janson to perform in downtown Colorado Springs