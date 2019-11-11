image.jpg

TV Tonight

The Knockout Rounds on “The Voice” have ended (Bye, Taylor). And now the real fun begins as the Top 20 contestants take the stage for the Live Playoffs round. 7 p.m., NBC

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

There are special honors and memorials locally from the judicial system for the late Barney Iuppa, attorney, judge and district attorney well-known for his work with child forensic interview nonprofit Safe Passage. Now something special in a different field when you visit his southern Colorado hometown of Trinidad. A donated landscape painting of a Trinidad vista by Willard Louden is in place in his honor in the famed A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art. Iuppa died in 2016.

Tags

Load comments