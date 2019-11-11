TV Tonight
The Knockout Rounds on “The Voice” have ended (Bye, Taylor). And now the real fun begins as the Top 20 contestants take the stage for the Live Playoffs round. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
There are special honors and memorials locally from the judicial system for the late Barney Iuppa, attorney, judge and district attorney well-known for his work with child forensic interview nonprofit Safe Passage. Now something special in a different field when you visit his southern Colorado hometown of Trinidad. A donated landscape painting of a Trinidad vista by Willard Louden is in place in his honor in the famed A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art. Iuppa died in 2016.